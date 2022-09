Himachal Pradesh: Clash ensues between SFI, ABVP students in Shimla

A scuffle broke out between members of the ABVP and SFI in Government Degree College in Shimla on September 06. The altercation has left several students hurt. The Police have registered a case and detained seven persons.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

A scuffle broke out between members of the ABVP and SFI in Government Degree College in Shimla on September 06. The altercation has left several students hurt. The Police have registered a case and detained seven persons.