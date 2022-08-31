Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 30 laid foundation stones of 6 developmental projects worth Rs 44.70 crores in Anni. The CM also released a booklet highlighting the developmental works initiated in Anni Vidhan Sabha area during the last about five years. Several government officials and other prominent BJP leaders of the area were also present on the occasion.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

