NewsVideos

Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 30 laid foundation stones of 6 developmental projects worth Rs 44.70 crores in Anni. The CM also released a booklet highlighting the developmental works initiated in Anni Vidhan Sabha area during the last about five years. Several government officials and other prominent BJP leaders of the area were also present on the occasion.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 30 laid foundation stones of 6 developmental projects worth Rs 44.70 crores in Anni. The CM also released a booklet highlighting the developmental works initiated in Anni Vidhan Sabha area during the last about five years. Several government officials and other prominent BJP leaders of the area were also present on the occasion.

All Videos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck

Trending Videos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck