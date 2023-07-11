NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh: Flood-like situation in Mandi due to heavy rainfall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Due to heavy rainfall, there is flood like situation in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as on July 11. Rains pounded Himachal Pradesh leading to widespread flooding and causing damage to life and property.

All Videos

Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood Fear In Delhi, People Evacuated After Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark
4:6
 Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood Fear In Delhi, People Evacuated After Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark
2:42
"Can PM Modi or India stop Russia-Ukraine war?" Watch What US State Department Has To Say
Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand, Yamuna River Water Level Continues to Rise Amid Incessant Rainfall
0:59
Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand, Yamuna River Water Level Continues to Rise Amid Incessant Rainfall
6 killed in a head-on collision between school bus and car in Ghaziabad
0:34
6 killed in a head-on collision between school bus and car in Ghaziabad
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata
0:54
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata

Trending Videos

4:6
Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood Fear In Delhi, People Evacuated After Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark
2:42
"Can PM Modi or India stop Russia-Ukraine war?" Watch What US State Department Has To Say
0:59
Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand, Yamuna River Water Level Continues to Rise Amid Incessant Rainfall
0:34
6 killed in a head-on collision between school bus and car in Ghaziabad
0:54
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata