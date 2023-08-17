trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650242
Himachal Pradesh Lanslide Live News: Shimla should not become Joshimath!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
At least 61 people died this week so far due to landslides and flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh, home to scenic mountains and a popular tourist destination that has been battered by heavy rain since last week.

