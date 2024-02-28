trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725764
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur: "Government Has Lost Moral Rights to Stay in Power," Claims CM Sukhu Presented Resignation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
In a significant statement, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur declares, "This government has lost all the moral rights to stay in power." Thakur also adds, "I have been informed, CM Sukhu has also presented his resignation inside the House. Maybe the high command has asked him, I am not sure..."

