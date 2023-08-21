trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651655
Himachal Pradesh: NDRF rescues 10 people stuck in Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued ten people, including five forest department officials and five locals, who were stuck in a boat in Kol Dam reservoir in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on August 21 as informed by the District Administration, Mandi. They were stuck in a boat in the reservoir due to rise in water levels and incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. Notably, incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the state.
