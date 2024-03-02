trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726777
Himachal Snowfall Update: Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal, 4 NH, 241 roads closed

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Himachal Snowfall: Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for snowfall and rain in the high altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh. Amidst the alert from the Meteorological Centre, snowfall and rain are occurring in all parts of the state.

