Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Congress,says,'Reservation in the name of religion is wrong'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

The upcoming Karnataka elections are just a short time away. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has attacked the Congress regarding this. Himanta Biswa Sharma said, 'Reservation in the name of religion is wrong'. Hear the full statement in detail in this report.