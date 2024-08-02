Advertisement
Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi over Caste Census

|Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Caste Census Controversy Update: How much the issue of caste census played in the elections and how much it did not is a different matter. But the question of caste census was raised again in the Parliament yesterday and the development from yesterday till now is that the issue of census has been left behind, only caste and caste is being echoed. Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has made a big attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the caste issue

