Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Vaishno Devi Yatra Today: The road to Vaishno Devi has been closed due to heavy monsoon rains. The landslide has occurred due to heavy rains. Due to which there has been heavy damage and the Hemkoti road has been closed.
