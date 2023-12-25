trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702782
'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean toilets in Tamil Nadu', says DMK's Dayanidhi Maran

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
BJP won three out of five states...so Karti Chidambaram tweeted and declared the results as North vs South. Another Congress leader also made a similar tweet. After that, when the Parliament session started, DMK's Senthil Kumar called BJP a party of the Hindi belt and the word he used was - cow Gaumutra state. When there was an uproar, he later apologized. Now coming to the new controversy. DMK has also created this mess. An old statement of Dayanidhi Maran is going viral, in which he has described the people of UP-Bihar as cleaning roads and toilets. According to Dayanidhi Maran, people from South are IT people and people from UP-Bihar are toilet cleaners.

