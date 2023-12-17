trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699965
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hindu Americans Organise Rally To Celebrate Ram Mandir's "Pran Pratishtha" | Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Follow Us
To celebrate the upcoming Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Hindu Americans led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America, organised a mini car and bike rally on December 16 at a local Hindu temple, Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple, in Maryland. The event took place in the street named 'Ayodhya Way', where the car riders rode on streets to celebrate the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

All Videos

Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
Play Icon5:32
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
Play Icon5:0
"Change Funeral Culture Of Terrorists" Bipin Rawat's Warning To Terrorists Echoed By Amit Shah
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today
Play Icon4:56
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Significant Revelations by Parliament Accused
Play Icon7:54
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Significant Revelations by Parliament Accused
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi's Road Show in Varanasi
Play Icon4:58
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi's Road Show in Varanasi

Trending Videos

Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
play icon5:32
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
play icon5:0
"Change Funeral Culture Of Terrorists" Bipin Rawat's Warning To Terrorists Echoed By Amit Shah
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today
play icon4:56
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Significant Revelations by Parliament Accused
play icon7:54
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Significant Revelations by Parliament Accused
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi's Road Show in Varanasi
play icon4:58
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi's Road Show in Varanasi