Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match

The UK police are calling for calm after clashes between fans following an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match at the end of last month spilled over into “serious disorder” in the city of Leicester in eastern England. Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
