Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Watch: Hindu refugees from Pakistan have staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The demonstration comes in response to Kejriwal's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

