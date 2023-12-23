trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702107
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hindu temple attacked in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Khalistanis have committed cowardly acts in America. Khalistanis vandalized a Hindu temple and also wrote anti-India slogans on the walls.

All Videos

Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
Play Icon8:37
Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
Major action of army in Rajouri
Play Icon3:6
Major action of army in Rajouri
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon3:25
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
Play Icon2:58
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
Pakistani terrorist killed in Akhnoor, Kashmir
Play Icon11:40
Pakistani terrorist killed in Akhnoor, Kashmir

Trending Videos

Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
play icon8:37
Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
Major action of army in Rajouri
play icon3:6
Major action of army in Rajouri
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
play icon3:25
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
play icon2:58
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
Pakistani terrorist killed in Akhnoor, Kashmir
play icon11:40
Pakistani terrorist killed in Akhnoor, Kashmir
khalistan,khalistan in temple,khalistani attack temple,Breaking News,attack on hindu temple in australia,Hindu temple,attack on hindu temple,hindu temple attacked in melbourne australia,Hindu Temple in Pakistan,temple attacked in pakistan,Hindu temple vandalised,Hindu temple in Australia,khalistani group attack on hindu temple,attacks on hindu temple,Hindu temples in Pakistan,khalsitani attack on hindu temple,america hindu temple attacked,