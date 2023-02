videoDetails

Hindu temple in Australia receives threat call, asked to raise Khalistani slogans

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Hindu temple in Australia receives threat call, asked to raise Khalistani slogans | Zee News English A Hindu temple in Australia's Melbourne received a threat call to cancel a religious programme or face "consequences". According to a report in Australia Today, the priestess of the Kali Mata Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Craigieburn received a call on Tuesday from a man speaking in Punjabi.