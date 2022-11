Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a program on the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan in Delhi on November 23. While addressing the event he said that our historians created such an atmosphere that the country was run only under Mughal rule.He said, “Our historians created such an atmosphere that the country was run only under Mughal rule.”