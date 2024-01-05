trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706273
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
UP Hit and Run Case: A case of hit and run has come to light from UP. The havoc of high speed has been seen in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. A speeding vehicle hit a scooter rider and fled from the spot. This incident has been recorded in CCTV.

