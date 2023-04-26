NewsVideos
Hitman Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
The performance of Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is going very poorly. Former India veteran captain Sunil Gavaskar has advised Hitman to take rest.

