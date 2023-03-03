videoDetails

Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flowers at Banke Bihari temple

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flower at Banke Bihari temple In Vrindavan, people play Holi, not with colors or water. They use flowers that symbolise peace and harmony as the festival is used as a medium to connect with God of love and joy by showering him with flowers. Although, it is celebrated on the Ekadashi in the Holi week and regionally called ‘Phoolon ki Holi’.