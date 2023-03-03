NewsVideos
videoDetails

Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flowers at Banke Bihari temple

|Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flower at Banke Bihari temple In Vrindavan, people play Holi, not with colors or water. They use flowers that symbolise peace and harmony as the festival is used as a medium to connect with God of love and joy by showering him with flowers. Although, it is celebrated on the Ekadashi in the Holi week and regionally called ‘Phoolon ki Holi’.

All Videos

Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir
Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir
‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina
‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina
Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier
7:44
Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier
Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center
1:0
Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center
BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's statement at Cambridge University
5:0
BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's statement at Cambridge University

Trending Videos

Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir
‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina
7:44
Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier
1:0
Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center
5:0
BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's statement at Cambridge University
HoliWithZee,