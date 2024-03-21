Advertisement
Holi Celebration: Masan Holi At Manikarnika Ghat, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Watch: Masan Holi as it unfolds at the iconic Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Amidst the sacred surroundings of the ghat, locals and visitors come together to revel in the traditional rituals and colorful celebrations of this unique festival.

