Holi festivities, music, and international tourists in Goa | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Holi festivities, music, and international tourists in Goa | Zee News English Foreign Tourists celebrated Holi at Azad Maidan in Goa. They celebrated the festival by playing with colours and dancing to peppy, Bollywood numbers. People smear colours on each other, blurring divides and highlighting unity in diversity. The Holi event saw the participation of people from all walks of life. People across the country are celebrating Holi with enthusiasm.