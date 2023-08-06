trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645316
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi Mosque case, on August 06, informed that he pointed out a hollow sound beneath the central dome which is now under scrutiny. "Yesterday, a detailed study of the western wall was done. The grass in the area from the western wall to barricading was removed. The 'tahkhana' was cleaned and exhaust is being installed.

