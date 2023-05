videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah on tour of West Bengal today!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a tour of West Bengal today. During this, he will attend the Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti celebrations. This tour is being done due to the controversy of The Kerala Story. During this, Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of many projects.