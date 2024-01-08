trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707293
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Jammu Kashmir visit tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah will be on Jammu and Kashmir visit tomorrow. During this, Amit Shah will visit Rajouri and Poonch to take stock of the security arrangements there. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

