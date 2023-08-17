trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650022
Homes collapsed in front of eyes in Himachal Pradesh, situation deteriorated due to 'Jal Pralay'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, there have been 71 deaths in 72 hours (till 13-15 August) and the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 7500 crore. At present, this estimate can increase even more because rescue and relief work is going on.

