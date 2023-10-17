trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676603
"Hope We Can Get Married To Those We Love" Harish Iyer On LGBTQIA+ Rights Petitions

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
On the LGBTQIA Rights petitions, an activist and petitioner Harish Iyer on October 17 said that they wanted constitutional rights to be also given to homosexual people.
