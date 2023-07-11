trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633819
Horrible road accident on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, 5 killed

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway School Bus Accident: A horrific road accident has taken place on the Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway. A school bus collided head-on with a car. About 5 have died in this accident. Learn how the accident happened in this report.
