Horrific accident on Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway Accident: A major accident has occurred on Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway. Creta hit a tractor carrying a brick trolley from behind. The Creta car was badly damaged in this accident. Both mother and daughter traveling in the car have been admitted to the hospital.