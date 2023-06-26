NewsVideos
Horrific road accident in Odisha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
A horrific road accident has happened in Odisha's Ganjam district. 10 people have died and 8 people are injured in the bus accident.

