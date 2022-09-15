NewsVideos

Horrifying: 2 teenage Dalit sisters found hanging from tree

In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Their mother said the girls had been abducted by three men. Allegedly, the girls have been raped and murdered.

