Horrifying: 2 teenage Dalit sisters found hanging from tree

In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Their mother said the girls had been abducted by three men. Allegedly, the girls have been raped and murdered.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Their mother said the girls had been abducted by three men. Allegedly, the girls have been raped and murdered.