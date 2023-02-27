NewsVideos
|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Hotel staff in Ghaziabad beat visitors with belts and sticks over DJ music | Zee News English Guests and workers at a hotel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, fought with one other during a wedding ceremony on Sunday, causing chaotic scenes. Twitter footage shows hotel employees beating up visitors with sticks, rods, and belts as terrified ladies flee away from the violence. Several others have taken refuge by lying down on the ground for cover.

