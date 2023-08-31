trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656151
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How are the preparations for G-20 in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
G20 Summit: The G20 Summit will be held in the capital Delhi on 9 and 10 September. Through this ceremony, not only all the G20 countries but also the guest countries will come closer and participate in discussions related to economic reforms.
Follow Us

All Videos

ISRO released new video of Pragyan
play icon5:43
ISRO released new video of Pragyan
Deshhit: Big match between India and Pakistan on 2nd September, if Virat Kohli survives then Pakistan's defeat is certain.
play icon5:10
Deshhit: Big match between India and Pakistan on 2nd September, if Virat Kohli survives then Pakistan's defeat is certain.
Who will be the opposition's prime ministerial candidate in front of PM Modi?
play icon40:1
Who will be the opposition's prime ministerial candidate in front of PM Modi?
Deshhit: World's eyes on Solar mission Aditya L1, ISRO's Suryaan will launch after 40 hours
play icon5:50
Deshhit: World's eyes on Solar mission Aditya L1, ISRO's Suryaan will launch after 40 hours
Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'
play icon11:51
Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'

Trending Videos

ISRO released new video of Pragyan
play icon5:43
ISRO released new video of Pragyan
Deshhit: Big match between India and Pakistan on 2nd September, if Virat Kohli survives then Pakistan's defeat is certain.
play icon5:10
Deshhit: Big match between India and Pakistan on 2nd September, if Virat Kohli survives then Pakistan's defeat is certain.
Who will be the opposition's prime ministerial candidate in front of PM Modi?
play icon40:1
Who will be the opposition's prime ministerial candidate in front of PM Modi?
Deshhit: World's eyes on Solar mission Aditya L1, ISRO's Suryaan will launch after 40 hours
play icon5:50
Deshhit: World's eyes on Solar mission Aditya L1, ISRO's Suryaan will launch after 40 hours
Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'
play icon11:51
Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'
g20 summit in india,g20 summit india,india g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 india,g20 summit in india first time,g20 summit 2023 in india,G20 summit,g20 summit in india 2022,G20 India,g20 summit in delhi,india g20 summit host kashmir,g20 summit delhi,pm modi in g20 summit,Delhi,delhi g20 summit,G20 summit 2023,India,india host g20 summit in kashmir,g20 presidency of india,India G20,modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2022,g20 in delhi,pm modi g20 summit,