India exported a total of 38,500 Cr military hardware and systems in 7 years Weapons included, armoured protection vehicle, weapon locating radar, light-weight torpedo, fire control systems and tear gas launchers. India has exported its defense products to more than 85 countries in last 7-8 years. According to the reports provided in Lok sabha by the defence ministry, In 2014-15 exports were mere Rs 1940 Cr. But in 2015-16 the exports increased to 2059 Cr. In 2016-17 the exports came to a low of 1521 Cr. But then again in 2017-18 the number went up by 4682 Cr. And in 2018-19 it showed the graph showed a spike and exportes went to 10,746 Cr.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 01:20 AM IST

