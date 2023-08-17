trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649949
How did the land of Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir become a graveyard?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
The matter of registering the land of Mathura's Banke Bihari temple as a cemetery is in the headlines. Allahabad High Court will hear today. Tehsildar of Chhata Tehsil of Mathura has been summoned in Allahabad Court.

