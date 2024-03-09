NewsVideos
How different is the Dark Edition from the regular Tata Nexon EV price increased

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
टाटा मोटर्स ने नेक्सन, नेक्सन इलेक्ट्रिक, हैरियर और सफारी के डार्क एडिशन लॉन्च किए हैं. इनमें से हम आपके लिए नेक्सन इलेक्ट्रिक डार्क एडशन का वॉकअराउंड लेकर आए हैं, जो रेगुलर नेक्सन ईवी के टॉप एंड वेरिएंट- एंपावर्ड प्लस लॉन्ग रेंज पर बेस्ड है. दोनों की कीमत में 20 हजार रुपये का अंतर है. नेक्सन इलेक्ट्रिक डार्क एडशन की कीमत 19.49 लाख रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) और इसके रेगुलर एंपावर्ड प्लस लॉन्ग रेंज वेरिएंट की कीमत 19.29 लाख रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) है.

