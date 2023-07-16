trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636440
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How many parties with whom..The tableau of 2024...Now only 24 hours are left!

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Now only 7 to 8 months are left for the 2024 elections. But the ups and downs of these political parties continues. The family of NDA is increasing day by day. Chirag Paswan's LJP (R) party also supports the NDA. The NDA is with Modi to make him the PM again, while the PDA partners have come together to oust Modi from power.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
play icon13:34
Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
play icon37:3
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
play icon1:38
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
बेहद खूबसूरत व्हाइट जैकेट पहन एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं Kiara Advani, फैंस बोले- Sidharth की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1
play icon0:33
बेहद खूबसूरत व्हाइट जैकेट पहन एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं Kiara Advani, फैंस बोले- Sidharth की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi! PM Modi spoke to the LG of Delhi
play icon8:33
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi! PM Modi spoke to the LG of Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
play icon13:34
Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
play icon37:3
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
play icon1:38
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
बेहद खूबसूरत व्हाइट जैकेट पहन एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं Kiara Advani, फैंस बोले- Sidharth की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1
play icon0:33
बेहद खूबसूरत व्हाइट जैकेट पहन एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं Kiara Advani, फैंस बोले- Sidharth की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi! PM Modi spoke to the LG of Delhi
play icon8:33
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi! PM Modi spoke to the LG of Delhi
BJP,PM Modi Live,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,NCP,Arvind Kejriwal,Lok Sabha election,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,loksabha election 2024,2024 Election,2024 elections debate,2024 General Election,lok sabha elections 2024 update,2024 election strategy,2024 election prediction,lok sabha chunav 2024 analysis,general election 2024,Election 2024,elections 2024,bjp vs congress lok sabha,candidate pm election 2024,