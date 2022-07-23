NewsVideos

How much does #viratkohli earn from each sponsored post on Instagram? | Zee English News| Sports

As per Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List 2022, former Indian Captain Virat Kohli earns $1,088,000 per post on Instagram, which is ₹8.69 Crores. He is currently in the 14th spot in the top earning celebrities list on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the list, followed by Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
As per Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List 2022, former Indian Captain Virat Kohli earns $1,088,000 per post on Instagram, which is ₹8.69 Crores. He is currently in the 14th spot in the top earning celebrities list on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the list, followed by Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi.

All Videos

President Ram Nath Kovind was given farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament
12:25
President Ram Nath Kovind was given farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament
Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar
1:28
Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar
Foreign currency of 54 lakhs has been found from Arpita's house.
14:43
Foreign currency of 54 lakhs has been found from Arpita's house.
Badhir News: ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in teacher recruitment scam case
4:17
Badhir News: ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in teacher recruitment scam case
Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das
3:51
Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das

Trending Videos

12:25
President Ram Nath Kovind was given farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament
1:28
Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar
14:43
Foreign currency of 54 lakhs has been found from Arpita's house.
4:17
Badhir News: ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in teacher recruitment scam case
3:51
Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das
sports videos,