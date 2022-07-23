How much does #viratkohli earn from each sponsored post on Instagram? | Zee English News| Sports
As per Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List 2022, former Indian Captain Virat Kohli earns $1,088,000 per post on Instagram, which is ₹8.69 Crores. He is currently in the 14th spot in the top earning celebrities list on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the list, followed by Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi.
