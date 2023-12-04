trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695422
How Revanth Reddy Arose Through The Political Ranks, From ABVP To Telangana's CM Candidate?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Stunning BRS, Congress has triumphed in Telangana, where party has been led by Revanth Reddy. From a ABVP member, Anumula Revanth Reddy’s rise has been noteworthy, who has emerged as a top contender for the CM’s post.
