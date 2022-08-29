How severe were the consecutive earthquakes that hit Indonesia Island?
Residents of the city of Padang and a village in Siberut island in West Sumatra, scurried out of a hospital and other buildings after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to rattle the area since early Monday (August 29), according to the country's geophysics agency.
Residents of the city of Padang and a village in Siberut island in West Sumatra, scurried out of a hospital and other buildings after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to rattle the area since early Monday (August 29), according to the country's geophysics agency.