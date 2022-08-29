NewsVideos

How severe were the consecutive earthquakes that hit Indonesia Island?

Residents of the city of Padang and a village in Siberut island in West Sumatra, scurried out of a hospital and other buildings after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to rattle the area since early Monday (August 29), according to the country's geophysics agency.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
