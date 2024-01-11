trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708669
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How The New Atal Setu In Mumbai Will Tremendously Help The People..

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Follow Us
The recently unveiled Atal Setu in Mumbai is poised to bring about a remarkable transformation in the lives of its residents. This new bridge is not just a concrete structure; it's a gateway to enhanced connectivity and convenience. By strategically linking key areas, the Atal Setu is set to alleviate the perennial issue of traffic congestion, providing a faster and more efficient route for daily commuters.

All Videos

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
Play Icon2:10
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
Play Icon1:15
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Play Icon10:31
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR
Play Icon2:24
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR
BREAKING NEWS : Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Across the Region
Play Icon0:27
BREAKING NEWS : Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Across the Region

Trending Videos

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
play icon2:10
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
play icon1:15
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
play icon10:31
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR
play icon2:24
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR
BREAKING NEWS : Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Across the Region
play icon0:27
BREAKING NEWS : Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Across the Region