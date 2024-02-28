trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725763
HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offers to resign

Feb 28, 2024
Himachal Political Crisis: Sukhwinder Sukhu is ready to resign. 14 MLAs have been suspended in Himachal Assembly. Amidst the resentment of ministers and MLAs, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu may resign from the post. Congress can select a new leader by evening. The party has sent observers to talk to the MLAs.

