HP: Heavy rains, flash floods in Kullu’s Mohal Khad, several vehicles damaged

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Heavy rains in Kullu triggered a sudden flash flood in Mohal Khad, damaging several vehicles. The damaged vehicles were taken out with the help of JCB. The IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28.

