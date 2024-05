videoDetails

Huge Crowd of devotees reaches Kedarnath Dham

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 03:04 PM IST

Huge crowd of devotees are reaching Kedarnath Dham to have darshan. Due to which all the administrative arrangements are proving inadequate. When the police barricades are removed, the flood of devotees moves forward rapidly. And this has happened not once but many times. Police say that where the number of devotees is increasing, additional soldiers are being deployed.