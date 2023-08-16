trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649597
“Hum Hindustani hai…” Kashmiri terrorist Irshad Ahmad’s family hoists tricolour on I-Day in Doda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
As India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15, Bashir Ahamad, brother of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorist Irshad Ahmad hoisted the National Flag at his residence in J&K’s Doda.

