Humsafar Trust inaugurates HIV clinic for LGBTQI in Nagpur

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Humsafar Trust on December 06 has inaugurated India’s first HIV treatment centre and holistic clinic for the LGBTQI (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex) community in Nagpur of Maharashtra. This centre will be giving free counselling and provide Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART). The group has been creating awareness about the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), among the gay men, male sex workers and transgenders for the last 20 years.