NewsVideos

Hyderabad prepares to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of the festival of the Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are preparing eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh to celebrate the festival in an environmental friendly way. The artists on August 26 were seen making the eco-friendly idols ahead of the festival.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Ahead of the festival of the Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are preparing eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh to celebrate the festival in an environmental friendly way. The artists on August 26 were seen making the eco-friendly idols ahead of the festival.

All Videos

Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party
Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party
Preparations to make Lord Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai
Preparations to make Lord Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai
Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot
Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot
The fortifications of saving the chair
10:26
The fortifications of saving the chair
Goa CM's statement on Sonali Fogat case
12:4
Goa CM's statement on Sonali Fogat case

Trending Videos

Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party
Preparations to make Lord Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai
Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot
10:26
The fortifications of saving the chair
12:4
Goa CM's statement on Sonali Fogat case