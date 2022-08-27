Hyderabad prepares to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of the festival of the Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are preparing eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh to celebrate the festival in an environmental friendly way. The artists on August 26 were seen making the eco-friendly idols ahead of the festival.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

