'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of America. Meanwhile, Modi met Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in New York, Elon Musk called himself a fan of Modi and said that he will come to India next year.

Big news related to Wankhede case
play icon1:43
Big news related to Wankhede case
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
play icon4:46
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
play icon6:2
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
play icon0:35
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
ED raids at several locations of Uddhav Thackeray's close aids
play icon1:3
ED raids at several locations of Uddhav Thackeray's close aids

