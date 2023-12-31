trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704768
I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The dream of crores of Indians in the form of Ram temple is taking shape in the form of consecration of life in Ram temple...Politics is happening faster than the work is being done in Ram temple..Prime Minister Modi This has gained further momentum after Ayodhya visit. From the opposition side, Uddhav and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut are saying that till the elections of 2024 are not held... BJP will run the government from Ayodhya only.

