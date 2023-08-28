trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654794
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A Alliance Mumbai Meeting: 'Nitish is dreaming of Mungerilal'- Ramkripal Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
The next meeting of the opposition alliance 'India' is going to be held in Mumbai. Its dates will be 31 August and 1 September. The first meeting of 'India' was held in Patna on June 23, in which a total of 15 parties joined the alliance. The second meeting was held in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, in which a total of 26 parties participated. The name of the opposition alliance 'India' was decided in Bengaluru itself.
Follow Us

All Videos

Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
play icon8:20
Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
play icon4:19
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon9:36
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
play icon7:59
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
Nuh Vishwa Hindu Parishad News: Haryana government bowed down before Vishwa Hindu Parishad!
play icon6:43
Nuh Vishwa Hindu Parishad News: Haryana government bowed down before Vishwa Hindu Parishad!

Trending Videos

Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
play icon8:20
Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
play icon4:19
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon9:36
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
play icon7:59
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
Nuh Vishwa Hindu Parishad News: Haryana government bowed down before Vishwa Hindu Parishad!
play icon6:43
Nuh Vishwa Hindu Parishad News: Haryana government bowed down before Vishwa Hindu Parishad!
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Mumbai Meeting,india alliance mumbai meetting,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance 3rd meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting,India Alliance,mumbai meeting,india meeting,opposition mumbai meeting,india alliance logo,india convenor,Mumbai news,india vs nda,Opposition alliance,ashok chavan india alliance,united opposition alliance,India,Narendra Modi,latest hindi news,india gathbandhan,Hindi News,nda vs india,Nitish Kumar,